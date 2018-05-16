Researchers study great white sharks off Florida Keys

Researchers with the conservation group Osearch said two great white sharks they tagged last year off South Carolina were tracked swimming off Key West earlier this month.
Osearch/Edited by Pierre Taylor
Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Local

Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.