Are you prepared for a disaster or hurricane? FEMA wants you to get ready.

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.
The Manatee Rare Fruit Tree Sale will offer 22 vendors and 5,000 trees Sunday, May 20, at Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd, Palmetto. Sale is now in its 30th year and one of the largest of its kind in the Southeast United States.
Kansas City Royals starter Eric Skoglund pitched into the eighth inning, but a wild play at the plate in the sixth between Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria and Salvador Perez gave the Rays a 2-1 win on May 14, 2018.
A resident of First Step of Sarasota, Inc., allegedly brought a drug, believed to be GHB, to the facility and several residents were transported to the hospital after overdosing. An investigation is underway.
On May 9, 1980, a terrifying mayday call was received by the Coast Guard. One span of the Skyway Bridge was down after a ship collided with the span. Cars were in the water and emergency crews raced to the scene.
Restaurant and rooftop fun promised at eight-story highrise hotel set to open on Bradenton's Old Main Street riverfront in December. The Springhill Suites by Marriott is the largest of several projects remaking the downtown area.
A green sea turtle was found covered in a yellow "sludge" in March off of Anna Maria Island. After about a month of treatment at Mote Marine Laboratory, the turtle was released Thursday near Bayfront Park.