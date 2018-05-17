Meet SCF jazz student Luca Stine, who will perform in New York City and at Newport Jazz Festival this summer

Luca Stine, a Bradenton area high school student dual-enrolled at State College of Florida, has won scholarships to play at Bard College Conservatory and Newport Jazz Festival this summer.
Ryan Ballogg
Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Local

Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.