Fans of Manatee Rare Fruit Tree Sale rejoice that event returns May 20 for 30th year

The Manatee Rare Fruit Tree Sale will offer 22 vendors and 5,000 trees Sunday, May 20, at Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd, Palmetto. Sale is now in its 30th year and one of the largest of its kind in the Southeast United States.
