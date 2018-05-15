Manatee School for the Arts grads look to a bright future

Kansas City Royals starter Eric Skoglund pitched into the eighth inning, but a wild play at the plate in the sixth between Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria and Salvador Perez gave the Rays a 2-1 win on May 14, 2018.
A resident of First Step of Sarasota, Inc., allegedly brought a drug, believed to be GHB, to the facility and several residents were transported to the hospital after overdosing. An investigation is underway.
On May 9, 1980, a terrifying mayday call was received by the Coast Guard. One span of the Skyway Bridge was down after a ship collided with the span. Cars were in the water and emergency crews raced to the scene.
Restaurant and rooftop fun promised at eight-story highrise hotel set to open on Bradenton's Old Main Street riverfront in December. The Springhill Suites by Marriott is the largest of several projects remaking the downtown area.
A green sea turtle was found covered in a yellow "sludge" in March off of Anna Maria Island. After about a month of treatment at Mote Marine Laboratory, the turtle was released Thursday near Bayfront Park.
While multitasking makes it easier to get to the end of your to-do list, doing it habitually can come with a cost. Multitasking causes fatigue and increases stress. Knowing when and where it's appropriate can help you dodge multitasking's pitfalls.