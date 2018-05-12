Lucky Ducky race sees more than 23,000 ducks this year

The ninth annual Lucky Ducky Race for PACE saw more than 23,000 rubber ducks race through the Manatee River to raise funds for the PACE Center for Girls in Manatee County on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Sara Nealeigh
