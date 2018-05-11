Bradenton Downtown Ministry to lose base of operations

Downtown Ministries, a not-for-profit outreach to the homeless in Bradenton is losing the church that it works out of to serve the needy.
Tiffany Tompkins
How multitasking hurts your relationships

Living

How multitasking hurts your relationships

While multitasking makes it easier to get to the end of your to-do list, doing it habitually can come with a cost. Multitasking causes fatigue and increases stress. Knowing when and where it's appropriate can help you dodge multitasking's pitfalls.