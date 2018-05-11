He ducked into an airport bathroom and emerged naked. That's when the chaos started.

There was a lot of drama at the Daytona Beach International Airport on Friday morning.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reports that an individual entered the airport carrying a bookbag, ducked into a restroom that was under construction and emerged naked, without the bag.
According to a police report, the man, later identified as John Greenwood, made his way into the baggage carousel area and reportedly began to yell about having explosives.
The VCSO bomb squad was called to the scene. There's bodycam footage of the chaos.
You see the suspect, wearing just black socks, sitting on the ground, crying, with his head in his hands.
A deputy yells, "Get on your belly! Get on your belly!"
When Greenwood does not submit, the officer again yells: "I'm not telling you again!" then warns the suspect, "I will Tase you!"
The Taser then comes out, and the man gets zapped. Greenwood screams in agony.
"Stop resisting!" orders the officer. Then calmer: "What are you on, man?"
The suspect babbles incoherently.
"That's not Xanax, buddy," says the law enforcement official.
"I'm naked, bro," said Greenwood. "Get me the hell out of here."
They got him out of there. In handcuffs.
The terminal was cleared, but no explosives were found and after three hours, air travel continued as usual.
Deputies later found that the man had hidden his bag in a hole in the drywall in the restroom. Inside the bag were his clothes.
The sheriff says Greenwood had taken drugs the night before and had no priors.
The criminal charges pending against the defendant include burglary; false report concerning planting a bomb, explosive device or weapon of mass destruction; criminal mischief; resisting arrest without violence; exposure of sexual organs; and unlawful possession of personal identification of another person.
