Remembering the Terror of the Skyway Bridge Disaster

On May 9, 1980, a terrifying mayday call was received by the Coast Guard. On span of the Skyway Bridge was down after a ship collided with the span. Cars were in the water and emergency crews raced to the scene.
Tiffany Tompkins
How multitasking hurts your relationships

While multitasking makes it easier to get to the end of your to-do list, doing it habitually can come with a cost. Multitasking causes fatigue and increases stress. Knowing when and where it's appropriate can help you dodge multitasking's pitfalls.

Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Gulfport, Miss., police chief Leonard Papania and DEA agent Derryle Smith hold a press conference about counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl that can be fatal if taken.