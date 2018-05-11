'This is stupid!' Cornhole event turns sour as brawl breaks out

A fundraising event at Foxhall Resort in Douglas County, Georgia, went disastrously wrong when its cornhole tournament led to a brawl among participants.
Alex Cannon via Storyful
How multitasking hurts your relationships

Living

How multitasking hurts your relationships

While multitasking makes it easier to get to the end of your to-do list, doing it habitually can come with a cost. Multitasking causes fatigue and increases stress. Knowing when and where it's appropriate can help you dodge multitasking's pitfalls.

Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Crime

Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Gulfport, Miss., police chief Leonard Papania and DEA agent Derryle Smith hold a press conference about counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl that can be fatal if taken.