Millennials find a way to activities, friendship through MVP Sports and Social

Millennials , this one was created for you. MVP Sports and Social was born in Bradenton area to assist the millennial generation find fun activities. friendship, and exercise.
James A. Jones Jr.
How multitasking hurts your relationships

Living

How multitasking hurts your relationships

While multitasking makes it easier to get to the end of your to-do list, doing it habitually can come with a cost. Multitasking causes fatigue and increases stress. Knowing when and where it's appropriate can help you dodge multitasking's pitfalls.

Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Crime

Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Gulfport, Miss., police chief Leonard Papania and DEA agent Derryle Smith hold a press conference about counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl that can be fatal if taken.