This hotel will help reshape entertainment in downtown Bradenton
Restaurant and rooftop fun promised at eight-story highrise hotel set to open on Bradenton's Old Main Street riverfront in December. The Springhill Suites by Marriott is the largest of several projects remaking the downtown area.
A green sea turtle was found covered in a yellow "sludge" in March off of Anna Maria Island. After about a month of treatment at Mote Marine Laboratory, the turtle was released Thursday near Bayfront Park.
While multitasking makes it easier to get to the end of your to-do list, doing it habitually can come with a cost. Multitasking causes fatigue and increases stress. Knowing when and where it's appropriate can help you dodge multitasking's pitfalls.
Second Amendment advocates attend the Rally For Our Rights Manasota at the Sarasota Bayfront on Saturday in support of gun rights. They listened to guest speakers in the park before holding a demonstration march across the John Ringling Causeway.
James Satcher, a Republican candidate for Manatee County commissioner, addressed the crowd at the pro-gun Rally For Our Rights on Saturday. He said voters must stand up and fight against gun laws that infringe on their rights.
A Russian acrobat and an SCF graduate, Victoria Kolbakh addresses the audience at the college’s spring commencement ceremony. She thanked her family for pushing her and her professors for supporting her during the journey.