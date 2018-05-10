This hotel will help reshape entertainment in downtown Bradenton

Restaurant and rooftop fun promised at eight-story highrise hotel set to open on Bradenton's Old Main Street riverfront in December. The Springhill Suites by Marriott is the largest of several projects remaking the downtown area.
James A. Jones Jr.
How multitasking hurts your relationships

Living

How multitasking hurts your relationships

While multitasking makes it easier to get to the end of your to-do list, doing it habitually can come with a cost. Multitasking causes fatigue and increases stress. Knowing when and where it's appropriate can help you dodge multitasking's pitfalls.

Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Crime

Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Gulfport, Miss., police chief Leonard Papania and DEA agent Derryle Smith hold a press conference about counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl that can be fatal if taken.