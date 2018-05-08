Joyland Country Music Night Club in Bradenton is closing its doors for good

Second Amendment advocates attend the Rally For Our Rights Manasota at the Sarasota Bayfront on Saturday in support of gun rights. They listened to guest speakers in the park before holding a demonstration march across the John Ringling Causeway.
James Satcher, a Republican candidate for Manatee County commissioner, addressed the crowd at the pro-gun Rally For Our Rights on Saturday. He said voters must stand up and fight against gun laws that infringe on their rights.
A Russian acrobat and an SCF graduate, Victoria Kolbakh addresses the audience at the college’s spring commencement ceremony. She thanked her family for pushing her and her professors for supporting her during the journey.
The 8,555-square-foot space with 30-foot ceilings and dirt floors remains a blank slate at Lakewood Ranch’s San Marco Plaza. Constructed in 2006, it was originally planned as home for Golden Apple dinner theater. It didn't happen.