USF Sarasota/Manatee Graduation 2018

Graduation ceremony
Samantha Putterman
Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Crime

Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Gulfport, Miss., police chief Leonard Papania and DEA agent Derryle Smith hold a press conference about counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl that can be fatal if taken.

San Marco Plaza looking for an anchor

Latest News

San Marco Plaza looking for an anchor

The 8,555-square-foot space with 30-foot ceilings and dirt floors remains a blank slate at Lakewood Ranch’s San Marco Plaza. Constructed in 2006, it was originally planned as home for Golden Apple dinner theater. It didn't happen.