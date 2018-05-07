Stan Van Gundy reportedly parts ways with Pistons. Some Magic fans want him back.

The Detroit Pistons parted ways with head coach and basketball operations president Stan Van Gundy, a former Orlando Magic and Miami Heat head coach, on Monday, according to ESPN.
Several Magic fans expressed their desire for Van Gundy to return to Orlando on Twitter.
Van Gundy was the head coach in Detroit for four seasons, missing the playoffs three of those years. Van Gundy compiled a 523-384 record during previous stints with Miami and Orlando.
The latter stint brought a revival to Orlando. With Dwight Howard and Jameer Nelson among others, the Magic made five playoff appearances under Van Gundy. That run also included an NBA Finals appearance in 2009.
