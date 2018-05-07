Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Booger McFarland getting top NFL broadcast gig, report says

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Anthony "Booger" McFarland is getting a prime spot in the broadcast booth this NFL season.
McFarland is set to join recently retired Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, new play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore and sideline reporter Lisa Salters for the Monday Night Football broadcast for ESPN, according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch.
McFarland, who is joining as a field analyst, previously served as an ESPN college football analyst.
McFarland and Witten reportedly were among more than a dozen ESPN auditioned for the roles.
Jon Gruden, who won Tampa Bay's lone Super Bowl in 2003, left MNF to become the Oakland Raiders head coach.
The Tampa Bay Times reported ESPN has never used an on-field analyst for MNF.
ESPN has not made an announcement yet.
