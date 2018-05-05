Good-sized redfish prove elusive at Sticken Pigz fishing tournament

On April 28, Palma Sola Causeway played host to 71 boats for the 2018 Sticken Pigz Fishing Tournament, and I fished with Team Outdoors360 as we looked to continue our run of top 10 finishes.
Going into the tournament, the big question on anglers' minds was redfish. At day's end, the question remained unanswered for most teams, as redfish eluded the majority of the field.
The tournament required the single biggest slot-sized redfish and trout to be weighed in by 3 p.m. We began the day on the water around 4:45 a.m. With a stiff northwest wind, the original plan to get bait at the Skyway was quickly changed to avoid a rough ride and difficult bait catching conditions.
We tucked into flats near Anna Maria Island and were able to chum up enough bait as the sun rose before heading to meet for the tournament start.
Trout was the story of the morning. Only 20 minutes into the tournament, we had a quality 21-inch fish. A few more of similar size were caught and released before a 25-inch trout was in our livewell. Fishing the same flat would result in dozens more smaller trout and few decent snook.
Eventually a redfish around 21 inches would join the trout in the livewell, but it was far from what we were hoping for. The rest of the day was spent on a redfish mission deep into Sarasota Bay, leading to a 23-inch fish that would be the biggest of four caught.
At the weigh-in our total of 8.62 pounds was enough to hold onto seventh place, nearly three pounds behind victors Team Canyon Bay with 11.39 pounds on the strength of their tournament-best 5.1-pound trout.
Second place was claimed by Getcha Some with 10.89 pounds, while third and fourth were neck and neck as team Reel Men finished at 10.81 with Something Catchy right behind at 10.78. Something Catchy claimed the redfish calcutta at 7.33 pounds.
Upcoming events
In the weeks ahead many great events are coming to the Bradenton area, so plan accordingly.
- May 12 is the 32nd Annual Jerry Hill Memorial Kids Fishing Tournament at the Green Bridge Fishing Pier in Palmetto. The event is free to children ages 5-14, who must be accompanied by an adult. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and fishing time is from 8-10 a.m. Lunch and awards will go from 10-11 a.m.
- May 18-20, the Bradenton Yacht Club will host the 35th Annual Crosthwait Memorial Fishing Tournament presented by Yellowfin. Over the course of the weekend more than $50,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded, with $10,000 each going to the inshore and offshore division champions.
A spearfishing division has been added this year with $1,500 going to first place. Friday will be the Captain’s Classic, a one day tournament hosting local charter captains. Saturday from the Bradenton Yacht Club will also feature the Children’s “On the Wall” tournament as well as Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. For more information on the Crosthwait weekend visit FishCrosthwait.com
