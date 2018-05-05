Deputies investigate Friday night armed robbery with 'several inconsistencies'

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred around 8 p.m. Friday night.
According to witness reports, a 16-year-old was confronted by an armed suspect when he approached his home at the Cypress Winds Apartments in the 6900 block of Manatee Avenue. The victim says the person shot him and took money from him.
The victim's injuries are minor, the sheriff's office says, and there are "several inconsistencies" in his story. The investigation is ongoing.
