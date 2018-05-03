Housing development of 600 units receives final approval. But traffic remains a concern

Despite some serious traffic concerns on Honore Avenue, the Manatee County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 to approve a general development plan to build up to 600 homes ranging from single- to multi-family on 200 acres west of Evers Reservoir.
The acreage sits between State Road 70 and Honore Avenue. Three sides of the reservoir have already been developed.
Commissioners Robin DiSabatino and Vanessa Baugh dissented, expressing concerns about an already busy road being able to handle the capacity of traffic associated with such a large development, specifically the choke point at Old Farm Road and Honore.
The county does plan to eventually widen Honore to four lanes, but there is no funding in place in the county's five-year capital improvement plan. Baugh wants that project pushed forward, and given the length of time it may take to complete the development project, there is some level of confidence that something can be done to help, but not a lot.
Taylor Morrison won a lengthy bid process for the 200 acres through the city of Bradenton beginning two years ago and agreed to pay the city $12 million with the contingency that the county approved the development. With Thursday's approval, the final site plan can be approved administratively and the project will not come back to a public meeting.
Senior planner Darenda Marvin, representing Taylor Morrison, said the some of the biggest public concerns have been drainage into the city reservoir, otherwise known as Ward Lake.
"People don't realize that 80 percent of this site is not currently draining into Ward Lake," Marvin said. "Ultimately, it all gets there but goes through several other drainage outlets first."
Marvin said the development will actually help the other outlets becoming overwhelmed, and runoff will flow directly into the lake and be treated before it reaches it.
There were other concerns raised with a blind approval of multi-family housing. Commissioner Charles Smith indicated he was concerned that would potentially leave the door open for migrant housing-style units if the developer became nervous in the event not all the units sell.
"Tayor Morrison is paying $12 million for this property, so that gives you an indication of what they need to build to profit from this project," Marvin said.
Thursday's approval brings the deal between Taylor Morrison and the city of Bradenton one step closer to closing and flushing $12 million into the city coffers.
Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston said it won't likely close until the final site plan is submitted and approved. "But I suspect they probably have one close to ready. But this essentially ensures it will get done," the mayor said.
Comments