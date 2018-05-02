The Public House Tap and Grill

The Public House Tap and Grill owners talk about their new casual pub that recently opened in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
James A. Jones Jr.
"A Quiet Place" film clip

Latest News

"A Quiet Place" film clip

A clip from "A Quiet Place," a new horror film starring John Krasinski of "The Office." Krasinski also directed and co-wrote the film. Now playing in theaters.

Virtual Tour of Tampa's Festive Floats

Latest News

Virtual Tour of Tampa's Festive Floats

A virtual tour of Festive Floats, a company that provides floats for parades throughout Florida and south Georgia. The company has over 40 customizable float designs that have appeared in countless parades throughout Florida.