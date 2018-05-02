Demolition begins on former Manatee Chamber of Commerce building

Wednesday morning, crews began tearing down the building that was home to the Manatee Chamber of Commerce since the 1960s.
Sara Nealeigh
"A Quiet Place" film clip

Latest News

"A Quiet Place" film clip

A clip from "A Quiet Place," a new horror film starring John Krasinski of "The Office." Krasinski also directed and co-wrote the film. Now playing in theaters.

Virtual Tour of Tampa's Festive Floats

Latest News

Virtual Tour of Tampa's Festive Floats

A virtual tour of Festive Floats, a company that provides floats for parades throughout Florida and south Georgia. The company has over 40 customizable float designs that have appeared in countless parades throughout Florida.