Demolition begins on former Manatee Chamber of Commerce building

More than 100 floats rolled down Manatee Avenue in the DeSoto Grand Parade. Before the festivities began, parade participants got their floats ready at Manatee High School, accompanied by music, friends and lots of beads.
Daphne was rescued in Florida with her mother after being hit by a boat, Daphne's mother didn't survive. The one-year old was rescued from Florida waters April 9, and is now making friends with three other orphaned manatees at the Cincinnati Zoo.
A virtual tour of Festive Floats, a company that provides floats for parades throughout Florida and south Georgia. The company has over 40 customizable float designs that have appeared in countless parades throughout Florida.
A gunman opened fire at a Nashville area Waffle House early Sunday morning, April 22, killing four people and wounding four others. Police were combing the area looking for the suspect, identified as Travis Reinking, 29.