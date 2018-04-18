These Bradenton baseball players discuss their MLB families

A group of Braden River students discuss their reaction to what happened to classmate Lizzy Martinez when she didn't wear a bra to school, and how they will support the Bracott movement by using social media and speaking out.
Racers at Saturday’s 37th Annual DeSoto Bottle Boat Regatta found it difficult to make it to the finish line thanks to a crosswind that made steering straight pretty tricky. Both kids and adults still had lots of fun, though.
Captain Brian Cone of Contagious Charters shows one of the biggest permit he has seen during his two decades of guiding anglers to trophy-sized keepers. He says springtime is the best time to catch them.
Saint Stephen's swim team is participating in the Swim Across America event, which raises money for cancer research, held Saturday, April 14, 2018, in St. Petersburg. They are honoring headmaster Dr. Jan Pullen, who had breast cancer surgery.