Barbara Bush no longer seeking medical help for declining health

Jim McGrath, a spokesman for the Bush family, said Sunday that Former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment. He said she will instead focus on comfort care.
Racers at Saturday’s 37th Annual DeSoto Bottle Boat Regatta found it difficult to make it to the finish line thanks to a crosswind that made steering straight pretty tricky. Both kids and adults still had lots of fun, though.
Captain Brian Cone of Contagious Charters shows one of the biggest permit he has seen during his two decades of guiding anglers to trophy-sized keepers. He says springtime is the best time to catch them.
Saint Stephen's swim team is participating in the Swim Across America event, which raises money for cancer research, held Saturday, April 14, 2018, in St. Petersburg. They are honoring headmaster Dr. Jan Pullen, who had breast cancer surgery.
Walter, an endangered Florida panther, is settling into his new home at ZooTampa at Lowry Park after a year of surgeries and rehabilitation. The big cat was found critically injured in Highlands County with his left foot caught in a snare.
Rafael Caro-Quintero, a Mexican cartel leader wanted for his role in the murder of a DEA special agent in 1985, was added on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of up to $20 million is available.