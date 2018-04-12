Local roundup for April 12: Lakewood Ranch baseball shuts out Manatee

BASEBALL
Lakewood Ranch 4 Manatee High 0: Mustangs pitcher Pablo Garabitos struck out five in a complete-game shutout against the visiting Hurricanes (5-14 overall, 0-6 district).
Lakewood Ranch's leading hitters included Matt Gelorme (2-for-3, RBI), Justin Curtis (3-for-3, two runs), Mickey Koczersut (2-for-3) and Dylan Buck (1-for-3, two RBIs).
Manatee's James Cuccio was 3-for-4 with a double.
Lakewood Ranch (15-5-1, 5-1) travels to Tampa Catholic for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday.
Bradenton Christian 6 Bayshore 0: BCS broke open a scoreless game with six runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat the host Bruins.
Aidan William (two-run double) and Eli Thurmond (three-run double) had the big hits in the inning. Luke Williams picked up the win, allowing two hits and striking out five in six innings. His brother, Aidan Williams, got the final three outs.
BCS (8-11) hosts Indian Rocks Christian at noon Saturday, which is senior day.
BOYS TENNIS
Saint Stephen's 7 Braden River 0: The Falcons improved to 8-2 heading into next week's district tournament. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Max Damm (SSES) def David Ojeda (BR) 8-6
No. 2 Singles: Max Petrov (SSES) def Sebastian Espinel (BR) 8-4
No. 3 Singles: Cameron Maramenides (SSES) def Nick Bratton-Cox (BR) 8-1
No. 4 Singles: Bruno Stupiello (SSES) def Luka Perisic (BR) 9-8 (10-5)
No. 5 Singles: Meng Zhao (SSES) def Tre DiBias (BR) 8-1
No. 1 Doubles: Damm-Petrov (SSES) def Ojeda-Espinel (BR) 8-5
No. 2 Doubles: Maramenides-Stupiello (SSES) def Bratton-Cox-Perisic (BR) 8-2
Venice 5, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The Indians swept all five matches against the Thunder, with no doubles matches contested. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Jaden Wiesinger (V) def Quinn Isacc 7-5, retired
No. 2 Singles: Ryan Rajakar (V) def Anderw Chirtescu 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Singles: Ryan Sherwood (V) def Collin O'Callahan 6-2, 6-1
No. 4 Singles: Stephan Ryan (V) def Will Diesel 6-1, 6-2
No. 5 Singles: Mason Lai (V) def Cam O'Callahan 6-2, 6-2
GIRLS TENNIS
Venice 7, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The Indians swept seven matches in the final contest for the Thunder before next week's district tournament. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Emily Kacprzak (V) def Laura Davenport 6-0,6-1
No. 2 Singles: Laura Kulscar (V) def Mariead Studdiford 6-3,6-0
No. 3 Singles: Nikki Kulscar (V) def Marissa Tobin 6-0,6-0
No. 4 Singles: Alexa Machina (V) def Devon Von Housen 6-0, 6-0
No. 5 Singles: ODA defaults
No. 1 Doubles VKacprzak-Kulscar def Davenport-Studdiford 8-0
No. 2 Doubles: Kulscar-Machina def Tobin-Von Housen 8-0
Comments