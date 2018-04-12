Set of Antiques Roadshow

Rafael Caro-Quintero, a Mexican cartel leader wanted for his role in the murder of a DEA special agent in 1985, was added on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of up to $20 million is available.
Walter, an endangered Florida panther, is settling into his new home at ZooTampa at Lowry Park after a year of surgeries and rehabilitation. The big cat was found critically injured in Highlands County with his left foot caught in a snare.
A mother panther and two kittens are back in the wild thanks to the Florida Fish Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The adult panther had been hit by a vehicle, suffering a broken leg. FWC officers rescued two of her kittens.
Allegiant airlines brought its flight of passengers to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Wednesday, launching a new day of low-cost fares. First passengers arrived from Indianapolis. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are also being served.
The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.
Detectives are looking for the suspect who punched a man in the face twice with brass knuckles on March 31, 2018, at a Valrico residence in Hillsborough County. He fled in a small silver four-door car.