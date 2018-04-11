Allegiant brings low-cost fares to Sarasota Bradenton area
Allegiant airlines brought its flight of passengers to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Wednesday, launching a new day of low-cost fares. First passengers arrived from Indianapolis. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are also being served.
The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.
Detectives are looking for the suspect who punched a man in the face twice with brass knuckles on March 31, 2018, at a Valrico residence in Hillsborough County. He fled in a small silver four-door car.
An emotional Willie Polite, the husband of murder victim Veronica Polite, 50, speaks to Spectrum Bay News 9 about his wife and when he last saw her before her burning body was found on Monday, April 2, 2018, in a wooded area in the 4600 block of 1