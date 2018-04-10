Superintendent Greene: Price of school security lower than previously stated

Superintendent Diana Greene said on Tuesday that her district would actually need to spend about $1.4 million to ensure that every Manatee County school has a resource officer or law enforcement officer during the 2018-19 school year, not $1.8 million, the number she used during a luncheon at Rosedale Golf and Country Club on Monday.
The number is an estimate, Greene said, and she hopes the district can negotiate a better deal.
During the Manatee Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday, she said the district received about $2.4 million in safety funding from the Florida Department of Education for the next school year. That exact number is just over $2.6 million, she said on Tuesday.
When added to existing money, the district will have about $3.4 million in safety funding from the state.
The school board previously approved nearly $598,000 from the district's current fund to ensure that every elementary and middle school had an officer in the 2017-18 school year, and that every high school had two — a response to the Parkland shooting.
A discussion on the costs of keeping officers in schools will continue during a meeting between the school board and the Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Manatee County Government Administrative Center, 1112 Manatee Ave. West, in Bradenton.
