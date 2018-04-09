Local roundup for April 9: Bradenton Christian, Saint Stephen's earn wins on diamond

BASEBALL
Bradenton Christian 19 Admiral Farragut 0 (3 innings): Eli Thurmond was 3-for-3 with a solo home run and three RBIs, and AJ Schewe had a three-run homer and five RBIs for the Panthers.
Other top hitters included Bryce Limon (3-for-3) and Carter Dierdorf (two hits). Aidan Williams, Austin Henderson and Mike Micochero each threw one scoreless inning.
BCS (7-10) hits the road to take on IMG White at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Saint Stephen's 9, Brooks DeBartolo 3: The visiting Falcons had steals on their way to victory, improving to 12-2.
Saint Stephen's had nine hits in the game — all singles. Mike Madigan was 2-for-4 with two doubles
SOFTBALL
Bradenton Christian 12, Indian Rocks Christian 0 (5 innings): Hailey Stovall allowed three hits and struck out six to lead the Panthers (9-8) to victory.
Leading hitters included: Ariel Marciano (2-for-2, RBI), Emma Vande Pol (two RBIs), Hailey Stovall (2-for-3, double, two RBIs), Taryn Strayer (2-for-3, double, RBI) and Ashlyn Prewitt (double).
Up next, BCS travels to Sarasota Christian on Friday.
