Club Blue Butterfly offers support to children, teens who lost a loved one

Club Blue Butterfly, a free peer-support group for children between the ages of 3 and 18 who have experienced the death of a loved one, will begin Tuesday evening.
Tidewell Hospice's Grief Education and Support Center will provide trained volunteers and professional staff to help children from Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. The program, which includes a free dinner, will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, according to a news release from Tidewell.
The program will be held at New Gate School, 5481 Communications Parkway, in Lakewood Ranch.
"Children and teens grieve, but their grief reactions are different from those of adults," the release states. "They may be sad or crying one minute and happily playing the next."
The agency commissioned a study and found that more than 8,000 children and teenagers living in its four-county service area were grieving the death of a parent.
Anyone interested in taking part in Club Blue Butterfly can call 941-894-1794 or fill out a form at tidewellhospice.org/bluebutterfly. Those interested in volunteering can contact Stacy Groff, the agency's director of volunteer services, at sgroff@tidewell.org.
Comments