0409 REST STOPS

The rest areas on Interstate 80 near Snow Shoe are closed temporarily in an effort to help Mountaintop Regional Water Authority conserve water.
Vehicles are prohibited from entering the parking lots of the eastbound and westbound rest areas at exit 147, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The Mountaintop region has experienced a slew of water supply issues lately. In January, customers were issued a boil water notice that lasted two weeks, and the water levels in the tanks were low, causing the authority to worry that people might wake up one day and be out of water.
The water authority serves about 1,300 homes and businesses in Burnside Township, Snow Shoe Township and Snow Shoe borough.
The closest open rest areas are near the Reynoldsville exit in Jefferson County (westbound) and about a mile east of the Jersey Shore exit at mile marker 192 in Clinton County (eastbound).
