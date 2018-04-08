Crowds not quite as large on Anna Maria Island as tourist season begins to wind down

Traditionally, snowbirds are on their way out and the tourist season is on its last legs by Easter. This year, however, that might not be the case on Anna Maria Island — at least not just yet, anyway.
Depending on whom you ask, or what stretch of the seven-mile-long island you’re at for that matter, busy season apparently is in the eyes of the beholder. On Sunday, opinions varied widely from one side of Manatee County’s longest barrier island — bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and Intracoastal Waterway — to the other.
"People love when the season is almost over, but they’re still coming,” said Kia Ward, who runs Really Nice Tikis under a tent at the Beach Market at Coquina Beach.
Ray Bates, who drives the free beach trolley up and down the island, has noticed a difference in the traffic of late: “To me, it’s dropped off even from last week. There’s still turnover every week.”
Some of that turnover might be why Justin White, who works at Bridge Street Bazaar, said last Thursday was a record day in sales.
“It’s just started dropping off,” said White, a lifelong resident of the island. “It feels like (peak season) hit a little bit later, but then when it hit, it hit hard. It’s been a very good season.”
Varying perspectives, for sure, but they’re all right actually. Although some large rental properties appeared to be vacant, the same could not be said for numerous hotels and resorts on Gulf Boulevard. Plenty of no vacancy signs were lit along that stretch.
“We’ve been here for two weeks and now it’s time to go home,” said Jaqueline Percy, who with her husband Greg and 12-year-old son Andrew head back to Indiana Monday. “Yes, there were a few more people when we came down.”
Kathy Gilcreast, who hails from Maine and spent last week visiting her mother on Bradenton Beach, concurred: "It was more crowded a few days ago. A lot of people went home this week.”
Gilcreast’s mother, Jinny Goggin, a snowbird who for the past eight years has wintered on Bradenton Beach, noticed that some vacationers might have stayed a bit longer than in previous years. She offered her own insight as to why that could be the case.
“This year they came late,” said Goggin, a member of the Anna Maria Artists’ Guild who also plays with a string band at the Beach Market at Coquina Beach. “Easter was at a weird time this year. Usually they come for Easter and school vacations.”
Nancy Ambrose, market manager at Coquina Beach, is hardly surprised that the outdoor tents and stands along the beach continue to rank among the island’s top draws. Although she does expect the annual drop-off at some point next month.
During the market’s peak season — mid-December to mid-May — there can be anywhere from 70 to 100 vendors. That is a marked increase from when the market relocated from Bridge Street five years ago.
“We get people from all over the world,” Ambrose said. “It’s really quite fascinating to see where people are from. Where can you go shop at a market with your feet in the sand?”
Lakewood Ranch residents Brittany and Andrew Smith came to the market with their dogs Opie, a mutt, and Gracie, a Schnauzer, simply for a getaway day. Brittany is expecting the couple’s first child, Jackson, in May.
“We wanted to get out of the house,” Andrew Smith said. “We were going to do a beach day, but with the weather we decided to just do the local market and see if we can find anything to add to the nursery or the house in general.”
Nearby, not having anything to do with the market were the Figueroas, many of whom came from Hillsborough County to celebrate a family reunion. The overcast day, in part, made it more enjoyable because they did not have to deal with a hot, humid afternoon.
“We always come here,” said Enrique Figueroa, of Brandon.
Yaneris Figeuroa said the family could not have selected a better place, reasoning, “It’s not slowing down, but it’s not that crowded either because the weather’s not that great.”
