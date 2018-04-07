Lockdown at Dolphin Mall lifted. Mayor says 'shots fired' possibly a 'hoax' — again

Police have lifted a lockdown at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater after there were multiple reports of shots being fired around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Officials say it's very possible that those reports were untrue and that "all there was was a fight."
"We still don't know what area of the mall it happened in," Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez told the Miami Herald at around 9:45 p.m.
"Multiple subjects are in custody and somewhere along the way there was reports of shots fired. We have not been able to confirm that at all. There are no bullet casings, bullet holes, nothing. This may just be a hoax like it was last time."
One of the people arrested was treated and transported to an area hospital, the mayor said. It's unclear if there were any other injuries.
People took to Twitter to describe the commotion. Photos of shattered glass circulated, as well as posts saying people were running out of the complex to safety.
In August, Dolphin Mall — an outlet mall located on Northwest 12th Street and 114th Avenue in West Miami-Dade— and the surrounding neighborhood turned into a chaotic mess when word began to spread that there was an active shooter on the premises.
In the end, it was determined that it was a rumor, possibly sparked by a loud noise that someone mistook for gunfire.
