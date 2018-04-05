Local roundup: Sarasota Boxing Club has four fighters in action Saturday at Municipal Auditorium

BOXING
Sarasota Boxing Club: Four boxers will be in action Saturday at the Municipal Auditorium in Sarasota.
Adrian “ El Chicano “ Perez, veteran Mexican warrior, will be in the Main Event.
Undefeated heavyweight Mike Ford, and two pros making their debuts, Johnnie Langston and Darryl Jones, will fight on the undercard.
Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the first fight begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35, $65 and $100. Call (941) 539-6836 for more information.
BASEBALL
Saint Stephen's 3, Bradenton Christian 1: Nick Schroeder tossed a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out four to lead the host Falcons (10-2 overall, 8-0 conference).
Ben Tobio was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Saint Stephen's, which also got two hits from Wyatt Sevin. AJ Schewe was 2-for-3 with a run scored for BCS.
Saint Stephen's hosts Indian Rocks Christian at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.
Braden River 6, Lennard 1: Henry Nelson tossed six shutout innings to help the Pirates (11-7 overall, 6-1 district) to victory.
Leading hitters included Ryan Waldschmidt (two RBIs) and Kevin Alonso (2-for-3).
Braden River will host Sarasota Riverview at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Saint Stephen's 5, Manatee 2: The host Falcons defeated the Hurricanes (8-4).
Manatee returns to action Tuesday at home against Southeast. Results were as follows:
No. 1 Singles: Max Damm (SS) def. James Heagerty 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 Singles: Graham Hadesman (SS) def. Ethan Jauschneg 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 Singles: Erik Polin (M) def. Bruno Stupiello 6-2, 6-2
No. 4 Singles: Lane Bowers (M) def. Rishab Rammamurthy 6-1, 6-1
No. 5 Singles: Jake Pettinger (SS) def. Joey Heagerty 6-2, 6-0
No. 1 Doubles: Damm-Hadesman (SS) def. Ja. Heagerty-Jauschneg 8-1
No. 2 Doubles: Stupiello-Pettinger (SS) def. Polin-Bowers 8-4 Team Record: Manatee 8-4
GIRLS TENNIS
Saint Stephen's 7, Manatee 0: The Falcons swept the Hurricanes to improve to 8-1. Results were as follows:
No. 1 Singles: Paradise Traub def. Perri Howard 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 Singles: Cassy Huan def. Alyssa Ely 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Singles: Stella Rundova def. Sabrina Calaco 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 Singles: Maria Petrova def. Tamara Coleman 6-0, 6-1
No. 5 Singles: Ella Dalzell def. Brooke McIntosh 6-3, 6-2
No. 1 Doubles: Huan-Rundova def. Howard-Calaco
No. 2 Doubles: Maria Petrova-Laura Martins def. Tamara Coleman-Hailey Heagerty
Comments