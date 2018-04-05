Student says counselor told her to 'hide my nipples'

Braden River High student Lizzy Martinez was called to the office and told her breasts were distracting. She was asked why she wasn't wearing a bra and told to put band-aids over her nipples.
Tiffany Tompkins
