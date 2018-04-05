Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 5, 2018 | Bradenton Herald
Latest News
April 5, 2018 6:29 AM
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 5, 2018
Bruce Hunt, probation violation, $5,000 bond.
Herbert Laycock, sale of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond.
Anthony Dawson, out-of-county warrant, no bond.
Dwight Murray, sale of rock cocaine, warrant for driving while license suspended, $22,620 bond.
