Local roundup: Manatee boys tennis team earns eighth win of season

BOYS TENNIS
Manatee 6, Southeast 1: The Hurricanes defeated the host Seminoles to improve to 8-3 on the season. Manatee returns to action Thursday at Saint Stephen's.
Results were as follows: No. 1 Singles: Aiden Little (SE) def. James Heagerty, 8-6; No. 2 Singles: Ethan Jauschneg (M) def. Akash Boggavarpu, 8-0; No. 3 Singles: Erik Polin (M) def. Gaurau Garre 8-1; No. 4 Singles: Lane Bowers (M)def. Avi Patel 8-1; No. 5 Singles: Joey Heagerty (M) def. Matt Haight 8-5; No. 1 Doubles: Ja. Heagerty-Jauschneg (M) def. Little-Boggavarpu 8-1; No. 2 Doubles: Polin-Bowers (M) def. Garre-Patel, 8-1.
BASEBALL
Youngstown (Ohio) 4, Bayshore 3: David McCarty had two hits, including a double, and two runs scored for the host Bruins (7-7).
McCarty also had an RBI, and Noah Scott was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bayshore pitcher Eli Jeffs allowed four runs and struck out seven.
Bayshore hosts St. Petersburg Lakewood at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Southeast 5, North Port 4: Kaden Steffen and Robert McConico each had two hits for the Seminoles (7-8).
Fred D’Ariano got the win on the mound, going five innings and giving up three hits and two runs with six strikeouts and no walks. Kobby Garcia pitched the final two innings to earn the save.
Southeast is back in action Friday for a district home game at 7 p.m. against St. Petersburg Lakewood.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tampa Plant 24, Saint Stephen's 16: Baylee Barker had eight goals and three assists, and goalie Emily Clark had 11 saves for the Falcons (9-3).
Other top performers for Saint Stephen's included Kendall Miller (five goals, three assists), Katie Pierce (two goals, three assists) and Rena Parent (goal).
