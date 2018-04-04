State plans to continue fight after Judge rejects Bondi's request for stay of felon voting rights ruling

FILE- This March 9, 2018 file photo shows Florida Gov. Rick Scott talking to the media at the Florida Capital in Tallahassee, Fla. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, appealed Judge Mark Walker's ruling to U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and asked that his order to overhaul the system by April 26 be put on hold. Gov. Scott and other Republican state officials are strongly defending the state's current system of restoring voting rights to ex-prisoners despite a federal judge's finding the system is flawed and potentially discriminatory. Mark Wallheiser, File AP Photo