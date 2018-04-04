Two young girls kneel while performing national anthem at Seattle Mariners game

Two elementary school students kneeled as their choir performed the national anthem before the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians baseball game on April 1 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington.
Louis Penna via Storyful
Gator goes for swim in Sarasota pool

Latest News

Gator goes for swim in Sarasota pool

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies received an unusual call on Friday, March 30, 2018, with a report of an alligator taking a dip in a family's swimming pool in the Calusa Lakes community in Osprey. A trapper was summoned to remove the unin

Pregnant and in recovery, former addicts have hope

Latest News

Pregnant and in recovery, former addicts have hope

A new kind of support group in Sarasota for pregnant recovering women offers something anonymous addict groups don’t: the security of sharing struggles and successes of recovery in the same breath as thoughts on pregnancy, motherhood and relations