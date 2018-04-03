Arrest made in death of Bradenton woman whose body was found on fire

Detectives have arrested 23-year-old Dakota Jibson of Bradenton in connection with the death of a Bradenton woman whose body was found on fire.
Jibson was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Around 1:15 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a body on fire in a wooded area off the 4600 block of 18th Street East. Officials determined that 50-year-old Veronica Polite was dead when EMS and deputies arrived.
Polite’s husband of 31 years, Willie, described her as a “nice, sweet woman" in an interview with Spectrum Bay News 9.
"I tell ya, she really was a nice, sweet woman,” Willie Polite said.
Results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death have not been released.
Jibson is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday morning.
