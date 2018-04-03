Local roundup: Braden River's volleyball title among Tuesday's highlights

Baseball
Bradenton Christian 8, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 7 (8 innings): AJ Schewe's walkoff double gave the Panthers a win in extra innings.
Schewe also had a two-run homer, giving him four RBIs. Other leading hitters included Brycen Rogers (3-for-4, four runs), Aidan Williams (2-for-4, two runs), Eli Thurmond (3-for-4, four RBIs) and Carter Dierdorf (2-for-4).
On the mound, Eli Thurmond allowed three earned runs and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings for BCS (6-8), which travels to Saint Stephen's at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bayshore 2, Sarasota Booker 1: Yiesel Ur and Orion Roby each had an RBI and Jared Richardson doubled to help the visiting Bruins (6-6) to victory.
Pitcher Parker Williams allowed three hits and struck out nine in six innings, and Richardson pitched the seventh inning to earn the save.
Braden River 13, Seffner Armwood 0: Andre Fonseca tossed a no-hitter in a game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
Leading hitters for the Pirates (10-7 overall, 5-1 district) included: Miclayne Powell (2-for-3, two doubles, three RBIs), Collin Goda (3-for-3, double, RBI) and Carson Wehmeyer (2-for-4, RBI).
Braden River will host Lennard at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Saint Stephen's 16, Gulf Coast HEAT 3: Every starter scored a run for the host Falcons, who are 9-2 and will host Bradenton Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Top hitters included Calvin Sauerbeck (three RBIs), Mike Madigan (three hits) and Ben Tobio (2-for-4, triple, double, two RBIs).
JV: Dustin Fisiorek had five RBIs and Andrew Sieczkowski had three hits to lead the Inspiration Academy offense to a 13-1 victory over St. Petersburg Catholic. Lucas Hartman pitched 5 innings allowed 0 earned runs and striking out 7.
Boys tennis
Lakewood Ranch 5, Manatee 2: The Mustangs handed the host Hurricanes a loss at King Middle School on Tuesday. The Canes (7-3) return to action Wednesday at Southeast.
Results were as follows:
No. 1 Singles: Anthony Pistella (LR) def. James Heagerty, 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 Singles: Ben Reichbach (LR) def. Ethan Jauschneg, 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 Singles: Francesco Manino (LR) def. Erik Polin 7-6(5), 6-0
No. 4 Singles: Ethan Ash (LR) def. Lane Bowers, 6-2, 7-5
No. 5 Singles: Joey Heagerty (M) won by default
No. 1 Doubles: Pistella-Reichbach (LR) def. Ja. Heagerty-Jauscheg, 8-6
No. 2 Doubles: Polin-Bowers (M) def. Manino-Ash, 8-2
Saint Stephen's 6, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 0: The Falcons did not lose a set and improved to 6-2. They will host Manatee on Thursday.
Results were as follows:
No. 1 Singles: Max Damm (SSES) def. Jack Ledford (SC) 9-7
No. 2 Singles: George Krouzek (SSES) def. Mathew Danielson (SC) 8-5
No. 3 Singles: Max Petrov (SSES) def. Stefon Bilanovic (SC) 8-2
No. 4 Singles: Graham Hadesman (SSES) def. Kyle Levine (SC) 8-2
No. 5 Singles: Bruno Stupiello (SSES) def. Tyler Del Zoppo (9-7)
No. 2 Doubles: Max Petrov & Graham Hadesman (SSES) def Stefan Bilanovic & Kyle Levine 8-0
Girls tennis
Manatee 7, Lakewood Ranch 0: The Hurricanes (5-3) did not drop a set in a victory over the Mustangs (4-4).
Results were as follows:
No. 1 Singles: Perri Howard (M) def. Jinah Horger, 8-3
No. 2 Singles: Alyssa Ely (M) def. Victoria Pugh, 8-5.
No. 3 Singles: Sabrina Calaco (M) def. Christina Williams, 8-3.
No. 4 Singles: Brooke McIntosh (M) def. Lenora Gazifelowski, 8-0
No. 5 Singles: Hailey Heagherty win by default
No. 1 Doubles: Ely-Calaco (M) def. Horge-Pugh, 8-1
No. 2 Doubles: McIntosh-Hailey Heagherty (M) def. Williams/Gazifelowski, 8-1
Girls lacrosse
Saint Stephen's 13, Venice 1: Ashleigh Rodhouse had two goals and two assists to help lead the Falcons (9-2) to victory.
Other top performers included Katie Pierce (two goals), Mia Lindsey (two goals) and Rena Parent (goal, three assists).
Saint Stephen's hosts Tampa Plant at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Softball
Bradenton Christian 8, Sarasota Christian 7 (8 innings): Like the baseball team, the Panthers (7-7) won in dramatic fashion in eight innings.
Hailey Stovall was the winning pitcher, while leading hitters were Ashlyn Prewitt (3-for-5, triple, three RBIs) Abby Leahy (2-for-4, double), Ariel Marciano (2-for-4, double) and Sunnie Woske (2-for-4, two RBIs).
BCS travels to Indian Rocks Christian on Thursday.
Beach volleyball
Braden River 3, Port Charlotte 2: The Pirates defeated, well, the Pirates to win the region championship.
Boys lacrosse
Cardinal Mooney 16, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas 11: The Cougars improved to 14-0 and will next face Lake Highland Prep on the road at 6 p.m. Friday.
