Florida zoo is slathering honey on injured sea turtles as treatment

A zoo in Melbourne, Florida, is using honey from bees to help other animals at the zoo. In a video posted to their Facebook page, the Brevard Zoo explains how the honey is being used to treat injured sea turtles. According to the video, five sea turtles are being treated with the bee honey to help naturally heal open wounds on their shells. The zoo has treated 14 sea turtles with this treatment, according to its official website.