Trump mentions 'bigger and better' economy, military funding during Easter egg roll speech
During his remarks for the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 2, 2018, President Trump told the crowd, "Nothing is ever easy, but we have never had an economy like we have right now. And we're going to make it bigger and better and stronger."
Sarasota Police Department Deputy Chief Pat Robinson gives a press briefing about an officer-involved shooting that took place just before 1 a.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018, in the 2500 block of 12th Street. A 35-year-old man, who police say pulled
President Donald Trump welcomed families to the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 2, 2018, commenting on the "perfect weather" before festivities got underway. Donald Trump Jr. helped his daughter roll an egg during one leg of the event.
A protester at a vigil Saturday night for Stephon Clark appears to have been hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle. This video was captured at the scene by legal observer Guy Danilowitz.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies received an unusual call on Friday, March 30, 2018, with a report of an alligator taking a dip in a family's swimming pool in the Calusa Lakes community in Osprey. A trapper was summoned to remove the unin
A new kind of support group in Sarasota for pregnant recovering women offers something anonymous addict groups don’t: the security of sharing struggles and successes of recovery in the same breath as thoughts on pregnancy, motherhood and relations
A video of a woman being arrested on suspicion of DUI was among those posted to Twitter on Friday, March 30, 2018, during the #TweetFromTheBeat social media outreach by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
More than 7,000 people attended the Big Truck Day EGGstravaganza at Nathan Benderson Park on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Kids played with Sarasota County’s utility trucks, touched baby alligators and hunted for Easter eggs at the family event.
Deputy Mike Buehler of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office appears in real time Friday night, March 30, 2018, during the agency's #TweetFromTheBeat program on Twitter. He was investigating a crash at Fruitville Road and Honore Avenue in which a d
During the 2018 IFA Redfish Tournament out of Clearwater, Captain Jason Prieto and fishing partner Brian Visnovec weren’t completely sold on their game plan going into the tournament. They left with $29,875 in prizes in the event that concluded Ma
The number one reason parents or caregivers shake a baby is because the child is crying. This can cause damage and injury to the child’s brain or spinal cord, so it’s important to understand the dangers of shaken baby syndrome, or SBS.
Texas resident Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Spring, Houston, on March 27. Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement wa
San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.