Not all chocolate bunnies are created equal: Dietician's pick for your Easter basket

Surveillance video shows three suspects who entered a Riverview home on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in search of drugs and money and exchanged gunfire with suspected drug dealers inside, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Four occupants of the home, located at 12524 Burgess Hill Drive, have been arrested and charged with drug possession and other crimes. Detectives say more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana and two guns were seized. The three suspects fled after exchanging gunfire. Anyone with any information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).