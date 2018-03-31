Gator goes for swim in Sarasota pool

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob the Walgreens store at 13130 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa on Thursday, March 22, 2018. A man entered, proceeded to the cash register and placed a note in front of the employee demanding cash. The suspect stated he had a firearm and gestured toward his shorts pocket, but the suspect never displayed a firearm. The employee refused and attempted to notify the manager. The suspect then fled the business on foot. Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).