More Videos

Sarasota County DUI arrest shown on #TweetFromTheBeat 17

Sarasota County DUI arrest shown on #TweetFromTheBeat

Pause
Gator goes for swim in Sarasota pool 17

Gator goes for swim in Sarasota pool

Banjo's Bucket List 138

Banjo's Bucket List

How to stay safe during spring break 87

How to stay safe during spring break

Preparing to fight brush fires -- from the air 144

Preparing to fight brush fires -- from the air

Robbers, suspected drug dealers exchange gunfire in Riverview 123

Robbers, suspected drug dealers exchange gunfire in Riverview

Christians celebrate Good Friday in Bradenton 118

Christians celebrate Good Friday in Bradenton

Parade! Annual children's parade delights 81

Parade! Annual children's parade delights

Help sought in identifying Walgreens robbery suspect 93

Help sought in identifying Walgreens robbery suspect

Lingerie larceny: Video shows thieves at Victoria's Secret 119

Lingerie larceny: Video shows thieves at Victoria's Secret

Pregnant and in recovery, former addicts have hope

A new kind of support group in Sarasota for pregnant recovering women offers something anonymous addict groups don’t: the security of sharing struggles and successes of recovery in the same breath as thoughts on pregnancy, motherhood and relationships.
Hannah Morse, edited by Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald
Gator goes for swim in Sarasota pool

Latest News

Gator goes for swim in Sarasota pool

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies received an unusual call on Friday, March 30, 2018, with a report of an alligator taking a dip in a family's swimming pool in the Calusa Lakes community in Osprey. A trapper was summoned to remove the uninvited guest, who measured about 11 feet long.

Banjo's Bucket List

Latest News

Banjo's Bucket List

Banjo, a dog who lives at the Bishop Animal Shelter, is busy crossing off items on his bucket list after a diagnosis of cancer.

Video shows Sarasota car burglar in action

Latest News

Video shows Sarasota car burglar in action

Just after 3 a.m. on March 21, 2018, a subject in this video stole a wallet from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Osprey Avenue in Sarasota. A credit card from the burglary was used multiple times. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Comac at 941-364-7326 or Patrick.Comac@sarasotaFL.gov.

Preparing to fight brush fires -- from the air

Latest News

Preparing to fight brush fires -- from the air

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit has joined forces with area agencies when it comes to fighting brush fires from the air. A video released Friday, March 30, 2018, shows how aviation officers train to attack fast-spreading flames with the use of a water bucket.

How to stay safe during spring break

Latest News

How to stay safe during spring break

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office advises residents and visitors to have fun over spring break and stay safe. Some suggestions: Remember when you go to the beach, pack lightly; don't bring anything unnecessary; be aware of your surroundings; and always lock up. Most importantly, if you see something, say something, according to the SCSO.

Robbers, suspected drug dealers exchange gunfire in Riverview

Latest News

Robbers, suspected drug dealers exchange gunfire in Riverview

Surveillance video shows three suspects who entered a Riverview home on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in search of drugs and money and exchanged gunfire with suspected drug dealers inside, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Four occupants of the home, located at 12524 Burgess Hill Drive, have been arrested and charged with drug possession and other crimes. Detectives say more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana and two guns were seized. The three suspects fled after exchanging gunfire. Anyone with any information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

Help sought in identifying Walgreens robbery suspect

Latest News

Help sought in identifying Walgreens robbery suspect

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob the Walgreens store at 13130 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa on Thursday, March 22, 2018. A man entered, proceeded to the cash register and placed a note in front of the employee demanding cash. The suspect stated he had a firearm and gestured toward his shorts pocket, but the suspect never displayed a firearm. The employee refused and attempted to notify the manager. The suspect then fled the business on foot. Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

Lingerie larceny: Video shows thieves at Victoria's Secret

Latest News

Lingerie larceny: Video shows thieves at Victoria's Secret

At 11:56 a.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, two female suspects entered the Victoria's Secret store located at 447 Brandon Town Center Mall. The duo lifted $2,000 in merchandise and left undetected. Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Crime

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

National

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

Texas resident Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Spring, Houston, on March 27. Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement was detected at her front door.

What is Shaken Baby Syndrome?

Health News

What is Shaken Baby Syndrome?

The number one reason parents or caregivers shake a baby is because the child is crying. This can cause damage and injury to the child’s brain or spinal cord, so it’s important to understand the dangers of shaken baby syndrome, or SBS.