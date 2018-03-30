More Videos

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5 306

Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police' 272

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door 199

What is Shaken Baby Syndrome? 85

Florida Gov. Rick Scott touts environmental spending 213

Spoonbills are indicator for health of Florida Bay 136

In Florida, it's the season to prepare for wildfires 205

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions 176

Help sought in identifying Walgreens robbery suspect

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob the Walgreens store at 13130 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa on Thursday, March 22, 2018. A man entered, proceeded to the cash register and placed a note in front of the employee demanding cash. The suspect stated he had a firearm and gestured toward his shorts pocket, but the suspect never displayed a firearm. The employee refused and attempted to notify the manager. The suspect then fled the business on foot. Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
San Francisco Police released bodycam footage on March 29 from a March 21 shootout in a barbershop that left one dead and five others injured. They said that they responded after reports that an armed man, Jehad Eid, had threatened his family.

Texas resident Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Spring, Houston, on March 27. Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement was detected at her front door.

The number one reason parents or caregivers shake a baby is because the child is crying. This can cause damage and injury to the child’s brain or spinal cord, so it’s important to understand the dangers of shaken baby syndrome, or SBS.

From towers to dishes to linear mirrors to troughs, concentrating solar power (CSP) technologies reflect and collect solar heat to generate electricity. A single CSP plant can generate enough power for about 90,000 homes. This video explains what CSP is, how it works, and how systems like parabolic troughs produce renewable power.

What are you sharing publicly on Facebook? Who has access to your data on the platform? Can you ask developers to delete the data they’re storing on you? Users are asking themselves these questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. Facebook has announced plans to roll out a central page for privacy control. In the meantime, you can follow these steps to take back some measure of control.

Pinellas County detectives could use the public’s assistance in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects. During the overnight hours on Saturday, March 10, 2018, debit and credit cards and a Florida driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle. The victim’s cards were then fraudulently used at retail locations including Citgo, Home Depot and Ace Hardware. Store video that was released on Tuesday captured the two suspects at a Home Depot in Pinellas Park purchasing items including a chainsaw, shovel, rake and cooler. One suspect is a female with blonde hair, medium build who was wearing a short pink dress with black heels. The second suspect is a male with a salt-and-pepper full beard, wearing an orange-colored bandanna or cap. The suspects appeared to be driving a white or silver Nissan pickup; possibly a Titan or Frontier. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Roberts at 727-582-5827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

The Tampa Police Department has released video of a vehicle involved in a shooting and armed robbery that took place at 2:48 a.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, at Club Hush, 3260 W. Hillsborough Ave. New surveillance video released Thursday shows the suspects leaving the scene in what appears to be a silver Ford F-150. Detectives urge anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers. Police say two men, ages 33 and 28, were sitting in their vehicle in the Club Hush parking lot when the suspects confronted them. One of the three suspects shot one victim in the upper body and pistol whipped the other after they refused to hand over their jewelry. The three suspects then fled the scene.