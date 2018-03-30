Lingerie larceny: Video shows thieves at Victoria's Secret

Pinellas County detectives could use the public’s assistance in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects. During the overnight hours on Saturday, March 10, 2018, debit and credit cards and a Florida driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle. The victim’s cards were then fraudulently used at retail locations including Citgo, Home Depot and Ace Hardware. Store video that was released on Tuesday captured the two suspects at a Home Depot in Pinellas Park purchasing items including a chainsaw, shovel, rake and cooler. One suspect is a female with blonde hair, medium build who was wearing a short pink dress with black heels. The second suspect is a male with a salt-and-pepper full beard, wearing an orange-colored bandanna or cap. The suspects appeared to be driving a white or silver Nissan pickup; possibly a Titan or Frontier. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Roberts at 727-582-5827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.