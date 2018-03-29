More Videos

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases

Solar is key part of renewable energy resources

MCAT promotes travel training assistance, reliable bus service

These are some of the products you’ll find at Bradenton’s only dedicated CBD shop

Chinese space station debris could re-enter atmosphere starting April 1

Police seek vehicle, suspects involved in shooting outside strip club

Brother of late Stephon Clark breaks up city council meeting, tells mayor to shut up

In Florida, it's the season to prepare for wildfires

The Florida Forest Service offers some suggestions to increase safety and accessibility during wildfire season. They include: create a clean, fire-resistant space around the home; make a family evacuation plan; and evacuate early when wildfire is near.
Florida Forest Service
From towers to dishes to linear mirrors to troughs, concentrating solar power (CSP) technologies reflect and collect solar heat to generate electricity. A single CSP plant can generate enough power for about 90,000 homes. This video explains what CSP is, how it works, and how systems like parabolic troughs produce renewable power.

What are you sharing publicly on Facebook? Who has access to your data on the platform? Can you ask developers to delete the data they’re storing on you? Users are asking themselves these questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. Facebook has announced plans to roll out a central page for privacy control. In the meantime, you can follow these steps to take back some measure of control.

Pinellas County detectives could use the public’s assistance in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects. During the overnight hours on Saturday, March 10, 2018, debit and credit cards and a Florida driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle. The victim’s cards were then fraudulently used at retail locations including Citgo, Home Depot and Ace Hardware. Store video that was released on Tuesday captured the two suspects at a Home Depot in Pinellas Park purchasing items including a chainsaw, shovel, rake and cooler. One suspect is a female with blonde hair, medium build who was wearing a short pink dress with black heels. The second suspect is a male with a salt-and-pepper full beard, wearing an orange-colored bandanna or cap. The suspects appeared to be driving a white or silver Nissan pickup; possibly a Titan or Frontier. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Roberts at 727-582-5827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

The Tampa Police Department has released video of a vehicle involved in a shooting and armed robbery that took place at 2:48 a.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, at Club Hush, 3260 W. Hillsborough Ave. New surveillance video released Thursday shows the suspects leaving the scene in what appears to be a silver Ford F-150. Detectives urge anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers. Police say two men, ages 33 and 28, were sitting in their vehicle in the Club Hush parking lot when the suspects confronted them. One of the three suspects shot one victim in the upper body and pistol whipped the other after they refused to hand over their jewelry. The three suspects then fled the scene.

Flash floods hit the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, March 28. This video captured by student Michaela Dorsey shows floodwaters rushing into the university’s psychology department building.The College Station Police department warned motorists to avoid driving in high water, according to local news reports.

NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will don spacesuits and exit the International Space Station’s Quest airlock at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, to install wireless communications equipment, swap out high-definition video cameras, and remove aging hoses from a cooling component on the station’s exterior. Live coverage of the briefing and spacewalk airs on NASA Television and the agency’s website, www.nasa.gov/station starting at 6:30 a.m.