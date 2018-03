NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will don spacesuits and exit the International Space Station’s Quest airlock at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, to install wireless communications equipment, swap out high-definition video cameras, and remove aging hoses from a cooling component on the station’s exterior. Live coverage of the briefing and spacewalk airs on NASA Television and the agency’s website, www.nasa.gov/station starting at 6:30 a.m.