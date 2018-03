The Tampa Police Department has released video of a vehicle involved in a shooting and armed robbery that took place at 2:48 a.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, at Club Hush, 3260 W. Hillsborough Ave. New surveillance video released Thursday shows the suspects leaving the scene in what appears to be a silver Ford F-150. Detectives urge anyone with relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers. Police say two men, ages 33 and 28, were sitting in their vehicle in the Club Hush parking lot when the suspects confronted them. One of the three suspects shot one victim in the upper body and pistol whipped the other after they refused to hand over their jewelry. The three suspects then fled the scene.